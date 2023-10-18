Champaign County Pet of the Week

Meet Gemma! Gemma was turned in to one of our local veterinarians who asked Paws Animal Shelter to take her so she could find her forever home. She was tried in a home with dogs before coming to Paws but was terrified. We do recommend that she goes to a dog free home. Gemma is incredibly sweet and loving, and would be a great family addition. Come visit her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED