Champaign County Pet of the Week

Meet Frenchie, a beautiful 12-year-old spayed female. She had found herself alone in a cornfield in the cold, and since she’s front declawed, was unable to defend herself. Frenchie has a heart of gold and is super friendly and sweet. She is on a couple of lifelong medications: one for thyroid and one for that sweet heart of hers. Frenchie needs a home that is able to care for her needs. Come visit her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED