X

Champaign County Pet of the Week

News
10 minutes ago

Meet Frenchie, a beautiful 12-year-old spayed female. She had found herself alone in a cornfield in the cold, and since she’s front declawed, was unable to defend herself. Frenchie has a heart of gold and is super friendly and sweet. She is on a couple of lifelong medications: one for thyroid and one for that sweet heart of hers. Frenchie needs a home that is able to care for her needs. Come visit her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Clark County Pet of the Week
2
These 22 people were indicted in Clark County
3
Baby injured in Springfield townhome explosion released from hospital
4
Services set for 2 teen students killed in Springfield crash
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top