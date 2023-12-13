Champaign County Pet of the Week

Ghiradelli and her four siblings were born to a stray cat that had been taken in by her caretaker once they realized she’d had kittens out in the cold weather. Once they were old enough to be weaned from their momma, the kittens were brought to Paws Animal Shelter and went straight into a foster home. The momma cat was spayed through Champaign County’s TNR group and will continue to live with her caretaker. All of the kittens were a bit shy at first, but they soon warmed up to their loving fosters. Ghiradelli is a super sweet, loving kitten who, like all kittens, loves to play and be held. She purrs when held, and she loves to chase toys and wrestle with her siblings. Put in an application to adopt her and hopefully one of her siblings or friends to keep her company. Come visit her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED