Champaign County Pet of the Week

26 minutes ago

Meet Bathsheba. She found her way to PAWS after being abandoned by her previous owners, left behind when they moved away. Bathsheba is a 5-year-old spayed torti and is so beautiful. She likes to play and she likes her alone time as well. She would love to find a home with a window to watch out, one that would love her fur-ever and never leave her again. Come visit her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

