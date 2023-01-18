Champaign County Pet of the Week

Meet Bathsheba. She found her way to PAWS after being abandoned by her previous owners, left behind when they moved away. Bathsheba is a 5-year-old spayed torti and is so beautiful. She likes to play and she likes her alone time as well. She would love to find a home with a window to watch out, one that would love her fur-ever and never leave her again. Come visit her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED