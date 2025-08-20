Champaign County Pet of the Week

I’m Liam. I came to Paws Animal Shelter with my mom, Esme, and my sister Cinder. I’m gentle and sweet, often found purring contentedly nestled against my mom. I’m weaned now and ready to forge my own path in life. I adore meeting new people and making them smile with my sweet antics. If you’re looking for a loving companion to bring joy and playfulness into your home, I’m your guy. Adopt me and let’s start our adventure together filled with fun, love, and lots of cuddles. Visit me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of the cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED