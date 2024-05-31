Champaign County Pet of the Week

Lolly and her three siblings were born to a stray cat in Springfield who was being fed by someone (but obviously wasn’t spayed). The kittens were living outside with their momma, and they were all very malnourished. A TNR group got the momma spayed, and they arranged for Paws Animal Shelter to take in the kittens so they could be properly cared for until they find a forever home. They’re all hanging out in the Kitty Cove, one of our kitten rooms, and are having a blast playing with their siblings and all of their new kitten friends. They’re all super sweet, friendly, loving, and playful, and would be wonderful additions to any home. We recommend adopting two when they’re this young, as they really benefit from a companion to play with. Come visit Lolly and her siblings at 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

