Champaign County Pet of the Week

I’m Rosemary! My days are filled with chasing toy mice and purring away in warm laps. I’m a social butterfly who loves to cuddle and play. My two kittens are my pride and joy, and they’ve inherited my playful and friendly spirit. I was a wonderful, loving momma, but my babies are weaned now and forging their own path in life. I’m quite the conversationalist, always ready to share a meow or two. I’m not just a cat - I’m a companion, a playmate, and a confidante. If you’re looking for a loyal friend who’ll make your days brighter, I’m your girl. Note from Paws humans: Rosemary is one of those cats that is hard to photograph because she wants to be right next to you getting petted, or sitting on your lap. Come visit me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of our cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED