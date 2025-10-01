Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hi, I’m Cinder! My adventure began in a car engine, where I hid for three days. It was like my own superhero hideout, but much louder and scarier. One day, a kind human heard my meows during a routine check and gently rescued me. They called me brave and cuddly, and I felt like a true hero as they wrapped me in a soft blanket. Now, I’m at Paws Animal Shelter, waiting for a new adventure. I’m friendly and love cuddles. If you need a brave companion to share in your life’s adventures, I’m the perfect sidekick. Visit Cinder at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.org, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED