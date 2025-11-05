Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hi! I’m Patches. I have been using my superpowers of cuteness and playfulness to spread joy. Adopting me means endless purrs and fun. Let’s make our story epic together. Come visit Patches at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.org, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED