Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hello, I’m Boone! My life began in a magical way. You see, my mom, Posey, and my siblings and I were living in a cramped place with too many cats. One day, a kind fairy saw our predicament. She waved her wand, and poof! We found ourselves in a cozy place, Paws Animal Shelter. Because my siblings and I were less than two weeks old, our whole family went into foster care for a month. I’m full of life, always ready to play and explore. I’ve got energy to spare and a heart full of affection. I promise, if you choose to adopt me, I’ll fill your home with joy and laughter. Come visit Boone at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, online at pawsurbana.org, Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED