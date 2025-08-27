Champaign County Pet of the Week

I’m Tilly, a sweet kitten who loves to cuddle and play. My early days were spent in a cozy foster home where I learned all about friendship and warmth. I adore being around people, sharing purrs and snuggles whenever I can. Whether we’re playing with my favorite toys or just relaxing together, I’m happiest by your side. If you’re looking for a loving companion to bring joy and affection to your life, I’m the perfect little friend for you. Let’s make wonderful memories together. Visit me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of the cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED