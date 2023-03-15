Champaign County Pet of the Week

Marie is a 2-1/2-year-old white spayed female. She came in with her daughter Sadie, who likes to take naps with her mom. Marie gets along well with the other cats and is starting to show us that she’s playful. Both are very sweet cats. You can visit them in the Kool Katz room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. PAWS will be closed March 15-17 for spring cleaning. CONTRIBUTED