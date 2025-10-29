Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hi! I’m Karl, a playful and friendly kitten who loves to make new friends. My days are filled with fun and games, chasing toys, and enjoying cuddles from anyone who stops by. I share my space with my four siblings, and together, we have the best time. But what I dream of most is finding a forever home where I can share all my love and playful energy. If you’re looking for a sweet companion to bring joy and laughter to your home, I’m the perfect little friend for you. Come visit Karl at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.org, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED