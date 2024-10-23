Champaign County Pet of the Week

Meet Larry, a kitten with a heart full of love and a spirit full of life. He was found in the road when just 4-weeks old and he went into foster care right away, where he blossomed. His sweet nature is contagious, often bringing smiles to everyone around him. His curious and playful demeanor will keep you entertained for hours. He’s always ready for a game of chase and his friendly disposition makes him the perfect companion for any household. Come visit him at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED