Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hi! I’m Tallulah, a kitten full of energy and curiosity. My adventure began when I found myself at a kind lady’s house in the countryside. She was too elderly to keep me, so she asked Paws Animal Shelter to take me in and find a forever home for me. I love exploring every nook and cranny and playing with anything that moves. I’m also super friendly and adore being around people. If you’re looking for a playful and loving companion to add joy and excitement to your life, I’m the perfect match. Come visit Tallulah at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.org, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED