Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hi! I’m Patrick, the magical kitten. One starry night, while chasing a twinkling light, I followed it into a mysterious portal. It whisked me away and I landed at Paws Animal Shelter. Here, I play hide and seek with my new kitten friends and chase enchanted shadows. I’m super friendly and love to be petted. Adopt me and let’s create our own magical adventures together. Come visit Patrick at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of the cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED