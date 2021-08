Ollie, a 8-year-old neutered male, has long white hair and is as friendly as can be. Ollie is deaf. If you’d like to meet him, stop by PAWS. You are sure to fall in love with this gentle giant. Meet Ollie at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED