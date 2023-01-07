Champaign County Historical Society hosts online auction of original painting

The online auction is of the original paintings depicted in the 2023 Barns of Champaign County calendar by artist Robert Kroeger to use as a fundraising mechanism to benefit museum operations.

Kroeger, a retired dentist living in Cincinnati, began his “barn journey” in the early 2000s after staying at a rural bed and breakfast in Licking County. While there, he saw a “lonely deteriorating barn, ‘Granville Gray,’ with the roof sagging, boards missing, corners slightly tilted and in disrepair.