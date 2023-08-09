Champaign County Fair’s Youth Day brings back memories for adults

The Champaign County Fair’s Youth Day on Wednesday gave an opportunity for children to participate in games and competitions.

The day, sponsored by Pepsi-Cola, offered every kid a drawstring backpack and a two-liter soda, either Pepsi or Mountain Dew.

For parents who grew up at the fair and now watch their children participate, it can bring back a lot of nostalgia, like it did for father of three, Cory Gannon.

“It’s crazy that I’m a full-grown adult and my kids are already down there doing the same stuff I was doing when I was that age,” said Gannon. “It touches my heart, it’s just awesome.”

The day creates an atmosphere where kids can have fun, play games and for parents to relive old memories.

Gannon said days like this at the fair are important to appreciate the youth. Kids learn lifelong lessons and responsibility from 4-H, as he is almost 30 and still remembers things he learned in the barn, said Gannon.

Cora Gannon, his 5-year-old daughter, said the rides and pigs are her favorite part of the fair.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Other Youth Day activities include a ball toss, kiddie tractor pulls, and an egg toss, which is 6-year-old Collin Gannon’s favorite part of Youth Day.

The ball toss and kiddie tractor pulls competitions were separated by age group, giving all kids a fair chance to win prizes such as gift cards and medals.

There are still two full days left of the fair, which ends on Friday. Some upcoming events include Dress-a-Cow, harness racing, barrel racing and the Demolition Derby.

Daily admission, which includes rides, is $8, and kids two and under are free. On Thursday, harness racing in the Grandstand at 6:30 p.m. is free but the Demolition Derby on Friday at 7 p.m. has $10 admission cost and $15 for pit passes.