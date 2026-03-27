Champaign County Board of Elections deputy director faces child porn charges

The Champaign County Board of Elections deputy director faces two federal child pornography-related charges.
Chris J. Creamer, a Democrat, was booked into the Butler County Jail March 10 and is still listed as being in custody.
Creamer faces one charge of distribution of child pornography and one charge of possession of child pornography of a prepubescent minor.
Case documents were under seal but prosecutors on Wednesday filed a motion to unseal the case. Specific details on the charges were not immediately available.
The News-Sun has reached out for more information.
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