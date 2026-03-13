Champaign County Board of Elections deputy chair jailed on federal charges

Jail records don’t list the charges Creamer is facing. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said he is being held on direction from the U.S. Marshals Service. Butler County has a contract to house federal prisoners.

An official with the U.S. Marshals Service says they are unable to release any information about it as it’s an “ongoing case.”

Creamer called off sick from work Tuesday but was scheduled to be on vacation until the end of next week, Champaign County Board of Elections Director Meredith Anderson said.

The Springfield News-Sun is working to learn more. This story will be updated.