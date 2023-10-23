Car wash approved for Bechtle near future Springfield hotel site

Plans to build a car wash near a future hotel site can move forward after the proposal was approved by the Springfield City Commission this month, though not without one commissioner’s objection.

The car wash, which is expected to cost about $5-6 million, is planned for the intersection of Bechtle Avenue and the St. Paris Pike Connector. It is characterized as upscale, with vacuums and operations under roof in an updated architectural concept that looks similar to an office or retail complex.

The proposal was tabled in April with commissioners telling the developer to meet five conditions for the car wash to be considered for a vote. These included:

The new berm landscaping plan approved in February by City Administration is completed, or a new plan is submitted, approved by City Administration and completed;

All litter is picked up on the properties, in compliance with City of Springfield Code, belonging to developer on the North and South side of the St. Paris Pike Connector and continues to be code compliant;

The properties belonging to the developer are to be mowed and maintained, in compliance with City of Springfield Code, on the North and South side of the St. Paris Pike Connector;

A Performance Bond, signed on June 15, 2022, by the developer, was posted relative to construction of a secondary access behind R&R tire. This work needs to commence on or before May 1, 2023;

Work shall commence on the private access road shown on the amended plan approved on May 1, 2022 for a parcel owned by the developer. This road will be built per approved drawings submitted to the City of Springfield Service Department.

City Manager Bryan Heck said the four of the five conditions had been met, and the developer was working on the last condition.

The commission last month authorized a measure that helps clear the way for construction of the new hotel. The hotel developer was in support of the car wash, Commissioner Kevin O’Neill said.

Assistant Mayor Rob Rue, the lone “No” vote, said that the car is “a poor use of that corner.”

“We have a nice hotel going up and then we’re going to put in yet another car wash in there if we vote in favor of this,” Rue said.

Commissioner David Estrop said that the property has sat for a long time waiting to be developed. He said the hotel will be a positive addition to the area and he sees no reason to oppose the car wash.

“If the hotel doesn’t object to it, why should I?” Estrop said.