Calling all cartoonists, artists for Lane Libraries comic strip contest

The Lane Libraries is seeking cartoonists from 7 to adults for its Library Comic Strip Contest. Original strips are due Sept. 25. PROVIDED

The Lane Libraries is seeking cartoonists from 7 to adults for its Library Comic Strip Contest. Original strips are due Sept. 25. PROVIDED
News
By
1 hour ago
X

The Lane Libraries is calling cartoonists of all ages to participate in its Just Humor Us comic strip contest.

Between now and Sept. 25, which is National Comic Book Day, cartoonists from ages 7 to adults are invited to submit original comic strips.

First-place winners will be published in the Journal-News and first- through third-place winners will be featured on the Lane Libraries website.

ExploreJust Humor Us: Comic Strip Contest Guidelines

Winners in one of three age categories — 7 to 11, 12 to 17 and adults — will be chosen on Oct. 6.

Among the contest rules, entries are individual submissions only (no teams), and only respectful content is allowed (no sexually explicit, violent or threatening, discriminatory, or profane or vulgar entries).

Visit www.lanepl.org/justhumorus for submission details and how to submit.

In Other News
1
Springfield police officer on leave following traffic stop incident...
2
Champaign County Pet of the Week
3
Springfield schools improve on state report card; Clark-Shawnee has...
4
Multiple ramp closures expected for U.S. 35 this week as part of an...
5
Hope Walk at Wittenberg University will off offer help and ‘hug...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.