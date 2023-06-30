Butterfly chair gets new life as part of Snyder Park gardens project

A school service project that started in May ended this week with a brightly painted and refurbished monarch butterfly chair presented to Ohio State University Master Gardener Volunteers for a Snyder Park garden that has received national certification as a monarch waystation.

In May, 30 Global Impact STEM Academy students and teachers volunteered to help weed field trial beds for a research program at the Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum, which includes multiple themed gardens and research plots.

Global Impact art teacher Avery Colvin talked with Master Gardeners at lunch that day, and they discussed an old wrought-iron butterfly chair the Landscape with Nature Garden committee wanted to have painted to look like an actual monarch butterfly.

“We are grateful to (Colvin) for donating her time and sharing her artistic talents with the community,” said Beth Brooks, Clark County OSU Extension program assistant for horticulture.

The chair had been a feature in the Gateway Learning Gardens managed by Master Gardener Volunteers in Prime Ohio Corporate Park from 1996 until 2016. When the garden program moved to Snyder Park, the chair sat in a barn until this year.

The Landscape with Nature Garden has become a feast for bees, butterflies and other pollinators, officials said. The area was certified as a monarch waystation in September of 2021 amid the pandemic.

Nicknamed the “butterfly buffet,” the monarch waystation has common milkweed, butterfly weed, and swamp milkweed for monarchs and caterpillars to feed on, said Donna Meister, master gardener and butterfly expert.

Migrating from Mexico, the monarchs are able to stop in the garden for a “buffet” before they continue with their journey up north. Monarch tagging will be on Aug. 26 at Snyder Park.