Busy summer scheduled for Springfield band Allison Road

Sarven and Fulk recently performed at the Champaign Arts Council’s Sounds of Summer Series opener and their schedule has filled up from there.

Music Heals Benefit Concert

Allison Road will branch out into a new area on Saturday, June 21 sponsoring the first Music Heals Benefit at the State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave. The event will also feature the Patrick Dawson Trio, Matt Clarkson acoustic and Brian Cutler and Jennie McCurdy, 6-11 p.m.

The show has a personal side for Fulk as it will benefit his 5-year-old family member Larkin Fulk, who was diagnosed with leukemia last year. As Larkin is a music fan, they found this a great way to honor him and he will be at the show with his aunt, McCurdy, performing.

While they’ve performed at benefits, Fulk and Sarven were starting from scratch here, contacting Rod Hatfield of the State Theater and soon sponsors and interest grew.

“The more we talked, the bigger it got,” Fulk said. “Larkin will love it. We hope everyone will come and have an experience.”

There will be raffles and shirts to help the cause and the event will be emceed by Gary Littel. Food trucks will also be outside the State.

Sarven said music has healing power, something everyone understands. She and Fulk have a goal to do Music Heals annually to help different children in need.

Tickets cost $26 each or $240 for a table of eight and can be purchased at www.springfieldstatetheater.com/.

Celebrate Springfield! and “A New Beginning”

Last summer, Allison Road had its own slot at the Summer Arts Festival in the Veterans Park Amphitheater. Although it was a very hot night, Sarven and Fulk called it a blast and will do it again.

The Springfield Arts Council, which sponsors the festival, invited Allison Road back to headline the first Celebrate Springfield! concert showcasing local performers beginning at 5 p.m.

“I grew up going to shows in the park, even as a toddler, and to perform there was a lifelong dream. The crowd looks way different from there and it’s a surreal feeling. We love the festival is supporting local bands,” Sarven said.

Another highlight of the set will be the chance to hear new music live. The band will also sell copies of their debut EP “A New Beginning,” featuring five songs there.

The title reflects the current lineup of the band, which has undergone changes since doing covers as a bar band. Sarven refers to it as a rebirth with the goal of following dreams.

The songs, written by Sarven and another writer on one tune, reflect her experiences such as paying their dues in getting to this point as a band, anxieties, college and dreams. “I Can Survive” is a song 13 years in the making, going through various changes over the years about a relationship and lost love, and a tribute to those whose loved ones serve in the U.S. military.

The EP was done at SoundCellar Recording Studio and produced by Nate McDonough of Springfield. The band already has material for a second EP targeted for 2026.

Allison Road is getting noticed on a wider level by the Josie Music Awards in Nashville, which recognizes independent artists without a label. The band is nominated for fan’s choice for duo or group and Sarven is nominated for vocalist of the year for modern country. The winners will be named in November.

Anyone who can’t get to the June shows can catch Allison Road locally on July 23 at the Clark County Fair with paid admission, Sept. 6 at Frosty’s Good Food & Fine Spirits and at the Hasting Farm Fest on Sept. 27 at the Clark County Fairgrounds.

For more information on Allison Road, go to allisonroadmusic.com/home.