Boy arrested for putting gas on brother, lighting him on fire in Tremont City

Explore Golden Wedding Party for 50th anniversaries to be held at Clark County Fair

Two juvenile boys got gasoline from an unknown source and were throwing it on each other and lighting it, according to Lt. Kris Shultz.

One of the boys was severely burned, with second- and third-degree burns, according to Sheriff Chris Clark. He was transported by German Twp. EMS to the hospital, then later to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

“I need a medic ... He got burned on his back really bad ... him and his brother were playing with gasoline and fire,” the 911 caller told dispatchers, while the young boy was crying and yelling in the background of the call.

“Based on the circumstances of the purposeful throwing of the gasoline and the purposeful lighting of the gasoline, we did make one arrest of a juvenile for felonious assault and aggravated arson, and he was housed at the Juvenile Detention Center,” Shultz said.

Tremont City Police Department originally responded to the incident, but requested help from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, who is now investigating.