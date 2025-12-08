Boil advisory issued for Clark County communities

Residents and businesses in the area are advised to boil any water for at least one minute prior to drinking it, cooking with it or using it for other household purposes, according to the release.

Where possible, area residents should also limit water use until repairs are finished “to help maintain system pressure,” according to the release.

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency sent a Hyper-Reach alert about the break. Anyone who would like to receive such notifications should sign up at www.clarkcountyohio.gov or text ALERT to 937-265-4265.

More information will be provided by North Hampton Utilities.