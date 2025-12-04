Blue Envelope Program to be introduced in Clark County Saturday

The Blue Envelope Program provides drivers or passengers of motor vehicles with a physical, mental or developmental disability or are deaf or hard of hearing with documentation of their conditions. The intent is to promote safer interactions with law enforcement, including reducing anxiety of drivers and passengers and giving officers a better understanding.

The program began in California and is in numerous Ohio counties. Gretchen Hovda, investigative agent manager with Developmental Disabilities Clark County, has worked for nearly a year to introduce such the program here, reaching out to officials in Mahoning County in northern Ohio to get started.

She then collaborated with Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll’s office, the Springfield Police Division, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Enon Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“This is to make an overall better interaction with first responders so individuals with disabilities won’t have to be afraid if they are stopped. I think it will help tremendously,” said Hovda.

She said there were local cases Blue Envelope could’ve helped previously including one with an individual who has a physical impairment that appears as if he’s intoxicated.

In another case, a woman with a disability was pulled over for speeding and her condition made her appear drunk and she was additionally charged with driving under the influence, which was later dropped upon learning of her condition.

“This would’ve saved time and effort if she had the Blue Envelope information,” Hovda said.

A grant from the Springfield Foundation and another from the office of the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney provided funding for the program.

Hovda said local law enforcement agencies have been interactive in educating their officers how to conduct such cases to help all parties involved in a traffic stop have a more positive outcome and reduce stress.

“We are beyond grateful to be a part of the collaborative efforts with our public safety partners, the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office, Gretchen Hovda and Clark County Developmental Disabilities to bring a county-wide Blue Envelope Program to our Springfield and Clark County communities,” Springfield Police Division Chief Allison Elliott said in statement.

“By joining together in this work, we are strengthening understanding, building trust and helping to bridge gaps between law enforcement and the community we serve.”

Lt. Stacy Larmee, also of the Springfield Police Division, said she is appreciative of the program from experience.

“As a police officer and parent of an adult who is significantly affected by autism and non-verbal, I have always worried about what would happen if we were involved in an emergency where I could not communicate for him. Knowing that information needed to care for my son would be available to first responders through the Blue Envelope program is a welcome layer of security,” she said.

Representatives of law enforcement will be at Saturday’s launch event, and visitors will be able to see law enforcement vehicles up close. Blue Envelope kits will be available, and information on how to use them will be available.

The packets can be kept in vehicles and contain items that will provide essential information to law enforcement during a stop, such as their disability and emergency contacts if necessary.

Those who can’t make Saturday’s event can get packets at the Developmental Disabilities Clark County’s F.F. Mueller, 2527 Kenton St., during business hours, at local law enforcement offices or the prosecutor’s office.

For more information, go to clarkdd.org.