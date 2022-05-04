Blood drives slated in Clark, Champaign counties in May

Here are the dates and times in Clark and Champaign counties:

May 9 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Maiden Lane Church of God, 1201 Maiden Lane in Springfield.

May 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Springfield Family YMCA, 300 S. Limestone St.

May 18 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Champaign Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Highway 68 in Urbana.

May 19 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Logan County Discovery Center, 1973 State Route 47 West in Bellefontaine.

May 21 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Medway Church, 2550 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road in New Carlisle.

May 23 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Father Paul Vieson Center, 205 W. Lake Ave. in New Carlisle.

May 24 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Road in Springfield.

May 25 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mary Rutan Hospital, 205 Palmer Ave. in Bellefontaine.

May 25 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Quest Community Church, 110 South St. in West Liberty.