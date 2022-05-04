Blood drives slated in Clark, Champaign counties in May

The Community Blood Center has scheduled multiple blood drives over the next month in Clark, Champaign and Logan counties.
The center is partnering with the Dayton Dragons for the “Step Up to the Plate and Hit a Double” summer blood drive campaign from May 2 through Aug. 27, according to a release from the CBC. The goal is to invite first-time donors and remind everyone to give blood despite vacation travel and other summer distractions.
Those who donate at any blood drive will be entered in a grand prize drawing in which one donor will win four tickets to the Sept. 3 Cincinnati Reds game against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park and the Cole Swindell concert immediately after the game.
Appointments are encouraged online at www.donortime.com or by phone at 937-461-3220. All registered donors will receive the new “Step Up to the Plate” baseball T-shirt.
Donors must provide a photo ID that includes full name while past donors are asked to bring their CDC donor ID card. You must be at least 17 (16 with parental consent: form available at givingblood.org or CBC drive locations) and weigh at least 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.
Here are the dates and times in Clark and Champaign counties:
May 9 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Maiden Lane Church of God, 1201 Maiden Lane in Springfield.
May 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Springfield Family YMCA, 300 S. Limestone St.
May 18 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Champaign Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Highway 68 in Urbana.
May 19 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Logan County Discovery Center, 1973 State Route 47 West in Bellefontaine.
May 21 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Medway Church, 2550 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road in New Carlisle.
May 23 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Father Paul Vieson Center, 205 W. Lake Ave. in New Carlisle.
May 24 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Road in Springfield.
May 25 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mary Rutan Hospital, 205 Palmer Ave. in Bellefontaine.
May 25 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Quest Community Church, 110 South St. in West Liberty.
About the Author