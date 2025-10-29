Breaking: GoBus to launch service in Dayton, Yellow Springs, Springfield, Middletown

Biblioburro the donkey visits first graders as they learn about literacy

Kenwood Elementary School first grader Saelle Reguste Succes pets Biblioburro the donkey during a recent visit where the school encouraged students to read while teaching about the different ways children around the world access books. CONTRIBUTED

Kenwood Elementary School first grader Saelle Reguste Succes pets Biblioburro the donkey during a recent visit where the school encouraged students to read while teaching about the different ways children around the world access books. CONTRIBUTED
News
By
1 hour ago
X

First grade students at Kenwood Elementary School in the Springfield City School District were visited by a donkey for the third year in a row as part of a language arts lesson.

The students “learned recently that not every library needs four walls when a donkey lovingly known as a ‘Biblioburro’ showed up ready to prove that literacy comes in all forms,” according to Jenna Leinasars, communications specialist.

First grade students at Kenwood Elementary School were visited by a Biblioburro the donkey as part of a language arts lesson. Contributed

icon to expand image

First grade student Logan Madden hugs Biblioburro the donkey during a recent visit Biblioburro had at Kenwood Elementary School as part of a language arts lesson. They were able to ask questions, pet and hug the donkey, and get a new book to take home. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

ExploreDance Stomp Shake plans events to celebrate young people and their talents

Earlier this fall, Kenwood students read the book “Waiting for the Biblioburro,” which tells the “true-to-life” story of donkeys that deliver books to children who live in remote areas around the world.

Students learned how access to books and literacy can look different for each country.

They also were able to ask questions, pet and hug the donkey, and get a new book to take home.

Kenwood staff teamed up with Kent’s Feed Barn in Cedarville for the donkey visit.

“This larger than life lesson made for a day these first graders will not soon forget,” Leinasars said.

First grade students at Kenwood Elementary School were visited by a Biblioburro the donkey as part of a language arts lesson. Earlier this fall, Kenwood students read the book “Waiting for the Biblioburro,” which tells the “true-to-life” story of donkeys that deliver books to children who live in remote areas around the world. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

ExploreArea libraries impacted by shut down of national book supplier
In Other News
1
Springfield man’s autobiographies capture growing up in Springfield...
2
Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra meets the Roaring ‘20s in season...
3
Champaign County Pet of the Week
4
Clark County Pet of the Week
5
Springfield man facing attempted murder charges for drive-by shooting

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, new businesses, events, county government and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over seven years, with a bachelor's in mass communications, minor in psychology and associates in paralegal.