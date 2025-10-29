Biblioburro the donkey visits first graders as they learn about literacy

First grade students at Kenwood Elementary School in the Springfield City School District were visited by a donkey for the third year in a row as part of a language arts lesson.
The students “learned recently that not every library needs four walls when a donkey lovingly known as a ‘Biblioburro’ showed up ready to prove that literacy comes in all forms,” according to Jenna Leinasars, communications specialist.
Earlier this fall, Kenwood students read the book “Waiting for the Biblioburro,” which tells the “true-to-life” story of donkeys that deliver books to children who live in remote areas around the world.
Students learned how access to books and literacy can look different for each country.
They also were able to ask questions, pet and hug the donkey, and get a new book to take home.
Kenwood staff teamed up with Kent’s Feed Barn in Cedarville for the donkey visit.
“This larger than life lesson made for a day these first graders will not soon forget,” Leinasars said.
