Best of Springfield: Which is the Best Bakery? Here are the finalists

Voting continues to be busy for the Best of Springfield, and one of our most popular contests so far has been Best Bakery.
Which of the five finalists do you want to win?
• Click here to vote for your favorites
Voting will go through Friday, Aug. 8, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Springfield.
Here are the finalists in Best Bakery:
• Laced with Sugar Macarons
• Le Torte Dolci
• Schuler’s Bakery
• VS DONUTS
• Willow Ridge Bakery
In Other News
1
Draft appropriations bill would fund Springfield development, housing...
2
Springfield’s first large-scale downtown apartment development moves...
3
Clark County Jail, Springfield Police HQ likely to be separate in new...
4
Beat the heat: Tips on how stay safe during ongoing high temperatures
5
Holiday shows, Club Kuss, stage productions coming to Clark State stage