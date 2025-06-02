Beatles rooftop show coming to City Hall Plaza

Visit Greater Springfield has found the timeless music of the Fab Four a fitting signature to welcome the summer months to Springfield as part of its First Friday downtown activities.

“It’s got nice vibes in a free, outdoor, family-friendly way and who doesn’t like The Beatles,” said Kristina Jarrell, Downtown Events Programmer for the Greater Springfield Partnership.

Whereas the first two rooftop shows were performed on the 99 Parking Garage with the audience in National Road Commons Park, the move to the new location offers new possibilities, according to Chris Schutte, Vice President, Destination Marketing + Communications for the Greater Springfield Partnership.

The band asked the organization to take over the logistics and Schutte found the newly renovated City Hall Plaza the answer. It’s an opportunity for the visitors to see what it offers and the terrace is an accommodating stage for the band.

“It’s really a good way to introduce these upgrades on the Plaza,” he said. “Nobody had ever done a concert on the terrace before and the band said yes to the location. It gives a wider view of the band from all different directions.”

As a special part of the program, Come Together will perform The Beatles’ classic 1969 “Abbey Road” album in its entirety. The set list will include some of the group’s best-known songs including “Something,” “Here Comes the Sun,” “Come Together,” “Octopus’s Garden” and the “Abbey Road Medley.”

“The band really loves playing in Springfield,” Schutte said.

Chili dogs, burgers, cold lemonade and other treats will be available from Skyline Chili, one of the event’s sponsors, Windle’s Concessions, Under Pressure Mobile Kitchen and EAT food truck. Schutte said in tying into the event, downtown restaurants will offer specials on takeout for those attending the show.

An Abbey Road backdrop will also be available at the event for photo opportunities.

Anyone interested in VIP tickets is requested to purchase them quicky. Tickets include a dedicated seating area and chairs, private bar and the best view of the show and in a similar format when it was in the National Road Commons location. General seating locations will be on a first-come, first-served.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/SpringfieldOhioCVB.