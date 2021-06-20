springfield-news-sun logo
Athlete of the Week Northwestern High School

Megan Smith is the Athlete of the Week from Northwestern High School. CONTRIBUTED

By Amy Burzynski, Staff Writer

Name: Megan Smith

School: Northwestern High School

Grade: 11th

Age: 17

Sports: Soccer and Basketball

Claim to fame/honors: Jan Van Gorder Scholar

Words you live by: Always persevere.

Biggest Influence: my mom

What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures of my friends and family, and a mirror

When I’m bored I like to... do laundry

Favorite movie: Kicking and Screaming

Favorite TV show: Vampire Diaries

Favorite musical artist: Morgan Wallen

Favorite Book: The Great Gatsby

Favorite home-cooked meal: my grandma’s lasagna

Favorite restaurant: Rapid Fire

Place where you’d love to travel: Europe

Talent you’d like to have: playing the guitar

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite athlete: Rose Lavelle

Favorite team: Women’s U.S. National Soccer Team

Something you’d like to change in the world: end discrimination

Favorite sport’s moment: when my club soccer team won the state cup for soccer

Favorite junk food: ice cream

Best thing about your favorite sport: meeting new people

