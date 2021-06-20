Athlete of the Week Northwestern High School

Name: Megan Smith
School: Northwestern High School
Grade: 11th
Age: 17
Sports: Soccer and Basketball
Claim to fame/honors: Jan Van Gorder Scholar
Words you live by: Always persevere.
Biggest Influence: my mom
What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures of my friends and family, and a mirror
When I’m bored I like to... do laundry
Favorite movie: Kicking and Screaming
Favorite TV show: Vampire Diaries
Favorite musical artist: Morgan Wallen
Favorite Book: The Great Gatsby
Favorite home-cooked meal: my grandma’s lasagna
Favorite restaurant: Rapid Fire
Place where you’d love to travel: Europe
Talent you’d like to have: playing the guitar
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite athlete: Rose Lavelle
Favorite team: Women’s U.S. National Soccer Team
Something you’d like to change in the world: end discrimination
Favorite sport’s moment: when my club soccer team won the state cup for soccer
Favorite junk food: ice cream
Best thing about your favorite sport: meeting new people