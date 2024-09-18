At least 3 grocery stores evacuated in Springfield

At least three grocery stores were closed following reports of evacuations in Springfield Wednesday.
The Walmart Supercenters at 200 S. Tuttle Road and 2100 N. Bechtle Ave. and the Kroger at 2728 E. Main St. were both closed and turning away customers early Wednesday afternoon.
The Kroger was expected to reopen at 1 p.m., according to security personnel.
A worker at the Bechtle Walmart said the store closed after receiving a bomb threat.
It’s not clear if the other two stores also received threats.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
