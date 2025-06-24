Arts Festival to Celebrate Springfield! this week

The idea to focus on community has been on the SAC’s agenda for years and executive director Krissy Brown wanted it on the 2025 schedule.

“I thought of Celebrate Springfield! because I love our town and wanted to find a way to share all the amazing things about it in one place,” she said.

“The Springfield Arts Council is very fortunate to have a large audience throughout the Summer Arts Festival, so I wanted to use that platform to show off all the incredible things about Springfield.”

Country rockers Allison Road will headline, along with Daniel Dye and the Miller Road Band, that blends folk, roots and Americana music, and Matt Clarkson Band, also doing rock and country. Performing acoustic sets will be Rob Heiliger and Brian & Jennie.

Allison Road performed at last year’s festival and is excited to get back to the outdoor setting for this show. Band leader Alli Sarven grew up coming to the festival, so it’s a thrill to return to that stage.

“We had such a blast last year, and the idea of celebrating local bands was one we wanted to be a part of,” said lead guitarist Parker Fulk, who has performed live at the festival several times.

They’ll be performing new music and hinted a special guest performer may stop by. Allison Road will also offer copies of their first EP, “A New Beginning.”

“This is so important in Springfield to bring the community together in this cool atmosphere. It would be very sad if this festival didn’t exist,” Sarven said.

To add to the festival atmosphere, Celebrate Springfield! will also have local vendors and nonprofit groups with info tables.

“Springfield has many things that nobody knows about. I hope people walk away having learned about something new and amazing about our town,” Brown said.

She hopes if this is successful that Celebrate Springfield! will become a permanent festival fixture in coming years.

The week will open on Wednesday with a popular Festival mainstay, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, the award-winning Xenia-based bluegrass group that brings a bit of the Grand Ole Opry to the Veterans Park Amphitheater.

Thursday and Friday will see two popular returning tributes that have entertained audiences and inspired these encore performances. Material Girls will bring the looks, sounds and music of divas like Adele, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Cher along with other special female performer portrayals on Thursday, Abbamania will take play hits like “Dancing Queen,” “SOS” and “Mama Mia” on Friday.

Sunday will bring family fun with the Wild World of Animals, which will have everything from leopards and mandrills to cobras.

Those shows begin at 8 p.m. Attendees can set up lawn furniture and blankets beginning at 6 a.m. the day of a show and must have them removed at the end of the evening’s performance.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/SpringfieldArtsCouncil/.