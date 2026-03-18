Arts auction to recognize Summer Arts Festival anniversary and celebrate volunteers

“This is a big celebration of everything we do and the people who help us do it,” said Krissy Brown, SAC executive director.

A new addition is the inaugural Heart of the Arts Award that will go to Tom Bennett, Clara Young Gordon and National Trail Parks and Recreation District. Brown said they were chosen based on their history with the festival, which is considered the longest running of its type in the country.

“Running a festival this long doesn’t come easily and we have incredible people and organizations that have helped us continue it,” she said.

In 2000, Bennett’s family pledged to be the festival’s presenting sponsor, choosing to continue that support even after the passing of his parents and despite his living away from Springfield.

“They’ve started a tradition and we’re really thankful Tom continues to keep his family as the presenting sponsor,” said Brown.

Gordon is a familiar face to anyone attending SAC-sponsored events as a volunteer for more than 30 years.

“Clara is one of the strongest supporters of the arts in Springfield and one of the longest-serving volunteers we have. Even the bands playing at the festival know Clara,” Brown said.

Since its inception, there have been two constant partners in every year of the festival: the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and National Trail Parks and Recreation District.

“We would not be able to do this without National Trail’s partnership,” said Brown.

The Heart of the Arts Award will be a permanent part of the auctions for years to come according to Brown.

Live performances will represent the programming the SAC does including the Allison Road acoustic duo, the Youth Arts Ambassadors and participants from one of the organization’s newest offerings, The Penguin Project. There will also be heavy hors d’oeuvres by Kohler Catering.

A live auction will feature unique opportunities including a private walking tour of Springfield landmarks with historian Kevin Rose; packages for Summer Arts Festival shows; and a Bennett family parking spot for the festival.

Online silent auction items can be bid on until 9 p.m. on March 21 and bidders don’t have to be present.

The evening will be capped by the unveiling of the lineup for the 60th annual Summer Arts Festival, with five weeks of shows beginning June 11 at the Veterans Park Amphitheater. This will also be the first chance to purchase pit and loft seat tickets for individual festival performances.

All proceeds from the evening will go toward a range of SAC programs and activities.

Benefit auction tickets cost $90 a person or $900 a table. To purchase tickets, to bid on silent auction items or for more information, go to www.springfieldartscouncil.org/event/salute2026/.