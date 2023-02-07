Art Noire returns to Springfield, highlights Black artists, culture

A fresh way to mark Black History Month a year ago has transformed into what organizers see as a new February tradition in Springfield.
Art Noire: A Declaration of Expression, a celebration of Black art and creativity, will gather Black artists, vendors and leaders from the Springfield community and southwest Ohio for exhibitions, food and drink and performances at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Springfield Museum of Art (SMOA), 107 Cliff Park Rd.
Everyone is invited and admission is free.
The turnout for the initial Art Noire was better than expected with an ambiance that people enjoyed, inspiring event organizer Dorian Hunter to renew it.
“We felt like this was the start to creating a special piece in our community that hasn’t been catered to in some time, and we couldn’t think of a better place for it than the Museum of Art,” he said. “We’re now building on last year’s momentum, making it even bigger and better. The intention is to spotlight present and future Black individuals making contributions and tying it into artistic expression.”
There will be more programming and coordination, including live singing, rap, musical and spoken word performances. Another highlight will be a curated Black Art TakeOver throughout the museum that will feature the work of local Black artists.
Where last year’s event tied into the “Black Life as Subject Matter II” exhibition, visitors can now experience “Mirror, Mirror,” dedicated to female artists and focusing on identity along with all the other current exhibitions.
The culinary options have also expanded to include vegan and vegetarian choices. Event hosts will include Te’Jal Cartwright and Tisa “Chalk De Peace” Braddy.
SMOA staff member Patrick Wicker said when Hunter reached out on the event, they were honored to continue the partnership.
“Our mission is to engage the community, and this is a great way to do that,” he said.
With Art Noire now an established annual event going forward, Hunter would like incorporate other cultural celebrations throughout the year in Springfield, not limiting it to one day.
“We need to celebrate the diversity of cultures we have here in all sorts of formats,” he said.
HOW TO GO
What: Art Noire: A Declaration of Expression
Where: Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Rd., Springfield
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9
Admission: free
More info: www.facebook.com/events/1310555313057673
