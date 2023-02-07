Art Noire returns to Springfield, highlights Black artists, culture

There will be more programming and coordination, including live singing, rap, musical and spoken word performances. Another highlight will be a curated Black Art TakeOver throughout the museum that will feature the work of local Black artists.

Where last year’s event tied into the “Black Life as Subject Matter II” exhibition, visitors can now experience “Mirror, Mirror,” dedicated to female artists and focusing on identity along with all the other current exhibitions.

The culinary options have also expanded to include vegan and vegetarian choices. Event hosts will include Te’Jal Cartwright and Tisa “Chalk De Peace” Braddy.

SMOA staff member Patrick Wicker said when Hunter reached out on the event, they were honored to continue the partnership.

“Our mission is to engage the community, and this is a great way to do that,” he said.

With Art Noire now an established annual event going forward, Hunter would like incorporate other cultural celebrations throughout the year in Springfield, not limiting it to one day.

“We need to celebrate the diversity of cultures we have here in all sorts of formats,” he said.

HOW TO GO

What: Art Noire: A Declaration of Expression

Where: Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Rd., Springfield

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9

Admission: free

More info: www.facebook.com/events/1310555313057673