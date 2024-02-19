Area group seeks aspiring student filmmakers for festival

The project is open to students in grades 6-12 who will work in teams of two to four to create a short film between one and seven minutes. It will begin March 1 when the teams will pick up a mystery box at the State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave.

The box will contain items including key objects and lines to include in their videos, calling for problem-solving skills and artistic aptitude. The films will be created March 2 and 3 and will need to be uploaded on a Google Drive folder by noon on March 3.

No experience with video or film is necessary, and video on phones can be used.

The finished films will premiere at a red carpet event at the State Theater on March 4 where an Oscar-winning filmmaker will judge the videos. A people’s choice winner will also be announced and each team will receive a prize; more than $1,000 in prizes will be awarded.

Participants can also earn up to six community service hours. Interested teams can register by Feb. 23 at www.facebook.com/BringingAwarenessToStudents and the teams must be represented at the March 4 screening to be eligible to compete for prizes.

BATS adult advisor Beth Dixon heard about a similar campaign and knew it was a project her charges could take on. BATS member Isaac Guest knew it was a project he wanted to lead. The Springfield High junior is interested in film and this was a chance to pursue that and empower his peers.

“It’s about putting your ideas out, how you’ll feel,” he said. “It will be a good informational project and our community will be represented through these films.”

Guest estimates he’ll put in around 60 hours on the project and designed a teaser video that the State will play in front of the feature presentation of its Monday movie nights. Springfield High classmate Abigail Cosby just joined BATS in December and became the project’s co-creative director.

“I didn’t know what I was getting into but I was thrown into it and it’s been so amazing,” she said. “I can’t wait to see what comes out. Kids need an outlet, an interpretation of things happening in our world and this is a place to display vivid visions, a platform for their ideas, creativity, hard work and determination.”

Cosby contributed the idea of a mystery box the teams will get to add intrigue. Some of the films’ themes will be acceptance, abuse, parents, vapes, communication, alcohol, academics, relationships and more.

Around 23 students are in BATS and their goal is for a minimum of 10 teams and hopefully more to participate. Students from Clark County and beyond can apply.

The festival will be 6-9 p.m. and is free for the public to attend. Guest and Cosby hope in addition to helping students, it will also reflect well on the community, which they’d like to support the event.

“In Springfield we are facing a lot of these issues and I want people to see the beautiful side of Springfield and the positive minds here,” Cosby said.

For more information on the program or BATS, go to the Facebook page listed above. BATS is a program of WellSpring.