Another southwest Ohio singer moves to ‘American Idol’ Hollywood round

The 21-year-old’s grandmother died three years ago, causing Grandpa Ray to shut out everyone around him — including Hatfield. Hatfield said his grandfather didn’t talk to him for more than a year. When he finally sat down with him, Grandpa Ray told Hatfield he was gay.

“I was 16 when I met my wife. I told her about myself, and she said, ‘I love you and it’s OK,’” Ray said. “Jon was the last person I told because I was scared he would stop loving me.”

Hatfield said he immediately told his grandfather nothing would change between the two “because you’re my best friend and you’re my dad.” His song “Tell Me Ray” encourages his grandfather to be courageous and love himself.

Perry asked Hatfield to bring his grandfather into the room for his performance. Before Hatfield even started, Grandpa Ray was tearing up.

“It’s a tough one,” Grandpa Ray said to the judges. “Jon, my grandson, he’s my rock.”

After the performance, all three judges gave Hatfield — and his grandfather — a standing ovation. Richie even gave Grandpa Ray his handkerchief.

“Part of us as people, we have to be encouraged — and a lot of us don’t get a lot of encouragement, a lot of us have to fight for it,” Richie said. “And to have that kid write a song about you is, just, very special.”