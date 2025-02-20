Annual Yates basketball tournament to expand scholarship ofering

“Matt still played on two (basketball) teams when he passed. Basketball is definitely his sport,” Tracy Yates said. " ... I thought, what better way can we raise money and honor him at the same time with something that he loved."

Deputy Yates was shot and killed on July 24, 2022, in the line of duty. The Matthew Yates Memorial Scholarship was created in his honor, and it benefits local students attending Clark State College pursuing a career in law enforcement, criminal justice, corrections or mental health.

Family and friends are hosting the third annual tournament with 20 teams. Last year’s event raised $27,000, and in 2023, the event raised about $16,500.

Yates said there is no admission fee and all proceeds go toward the scholarship. She said there have already been several donations but more are needed.

Items like gift cards, gift baskets and company-branded merchandise can be donated to raffle, Yates said. Gatorade, chips, soda, candy and similar items can also be donated to sell during the tournament. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

For more information, visit slate.clarkstate.edu/register/matthewyatesscholarship, or email Yates at yatesmemorial@yahoo.com.