Amtrak passenger rail map shows proposed Springfield stop

“I am encouraged and excited that we are once again included as one of the main stops on the proposed route,” Heck said.

The community has continued to be involved in supporting the efforts to “advance this project forward,” according to the city manager. His office has not yet directly discussed the proposed stop with the area’s legislators.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced this month he directed the Ohio Rail Development Commission to apply for the first phase of funding from the Federal Railroad Administration to study expanding passenger rail in the Buckeye State. The governor is seeking $500,000 per corridor.

“We have been talking with Amtrak for quite some time to explore options and gather information,” said Matthew Dietrich, executive director of the Ohio Rail Development Commission. “Our work with Amtrak was necessary for a federal application but it is just the first step. The governor has been very clear that for this to work for Ohio, it is not just a matter of cost. It has to be done in a way that does not impede freight rail traffic in the state that is so important to our economy and our businesses.”

In addition to the 3C&D line, the DeWine administration is also pushing a Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit line for consideration. Existing Amtrak lines in Ohio only travel east-west and run in the northern and southern parts of the state. The state’s only stations are in Alliance, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Elyria, Sandusky, and Toledo. Amtrak’s Capital Limited (in northern Ohio) and Cardinal (in southern Ohio) connect Chicago to Washington, D.C., though the Cardinal also goes onto New York from the nation’s capital.

The next step for Ohio in the 3C&D line is to secure the FRA funding, which state officials said Monday they believe there is a 95% chance of securing, Ryan said. If funding is secured ― which Ohio won’t know until late summer ― it could take upwards of a year to complete the feasibility study.

A consultant would be contracted, according to the governor’s office, to prepare what’s being called a Service Development Plan. This comprehensive plan would detail track improvements, equipment, stations and other facilities, operating costs, ridership, and required state subsidy needed to start the service.