All lanes of traffic stopped following I-70 crash

Traffic in Interstate 70 on Saturday was brought to a standstill after a crash caused all lanes to be blocked.
The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the crash near Ohio 41. Initial reports indicate a helicopter may have crashed.
Law enforcement and emergency officials have not been able to be reached for confirmation. The condition of the pilot is also not known at this time.
This article will be updated when more information is made available.
