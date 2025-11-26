Aldi to add second store in Springfield by movie theater

In March, Clark County commissioners approved an annexation petition from Aldi Inc., on behalf of United Entertainment Corporation, for the 2.461 acres in Springfield Twp. to Springfield on Maplewood Avenue.

In 2021, county commissioners approved an annexation petition to Springfield from Springfield Twp. for a proposed Aldi at 330 Tuttle Road.

At that time, the timeline for the proposed Aldi location was dependent on the approval from the Springfield’s Planning and Zoning Division. If approved, development was expected to begin in winter that year with the location likely being ready for shopping in summer of 2022. That 31 acres is now the site of the Maple Grove subdivision.

There is an Aldi grocery store in Springfield at 2091 N. Bechtle Ave. and a distribution center for the grocery chain at 4400 S. Charleston Pike.

The News-Sun has reached out to Aldi representatives and requested documents from the city of Springfield for more information.