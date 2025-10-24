After a delay, Clark County library’s Northridge branch looking to open in November

This location was originally scheduled to open in late spring/early summer, but is now expected to soft open in early November with a grand opening to follow, according to Library Director Bill Martino.

“The main issue that delayed the project was getting the HVAC regulated. Until the temperature consistently reached a set point, we were unable to lay flooring, paint, put in ceiling tiles and install some electronic devices,” he said.

Mostly all of the work is done and complete, Martino said. They are hoping to give staff about three weeks to prepare for the opening, including getting used to the building and putting materials on the shelves.

This branch will have dedicated adult, teen and children’s areas and materials; multiple meeting rooms and study areas for the public to use; and an outdoor multi-use programming and reading patio that backs up to Moorefield Family Park.

The base bid of this construction was from Pepper Construction Company of Ohio for $5.03 million. The architects are Luminaut Architecture.

