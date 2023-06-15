BreakingNews
Advisory issued for Buck Creek main beach due to high E. coli levels
X

Advisory issued for Buck Creek main beach due to high E. coli levels

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By
41 minutes ago

A Bacteria Contamination Advisory has been issued for the main beach at Buck Creek State Park after testing found heightened concentrations of E. coli bacteria in the water, according to Natalie Foos, Land and Water Resources Administrator for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks and Watercraft.

In a release Foos said that most strains of E. coli are harmless but its presence could mean that there are disease-causing pathogens in the water.

An advisory has been posted at the main beach, which will remain in effect until tests show that E. coli levels have dropped back down below acceptable limits.

Until the advisory is lifted, children, older people, people in ill health and people with weakened immune systems are advised not to swim in the water, Foos said.

ExploreMoving in Ohio? Chances are you already were a Buckeye; Ohio #2 for in-state moves

The advisory was initially issued on June 9 after a test found 323 colony-forming units of E. Coli per 100 ml of water, above the Ohio Department of Health’s acceptable threshold of 235 cfu per 100 ml. Colony-forming units are an estimate of the number of viable bacteria in a sample.

Foos said that the ODNR monitors E. Coli counts at state park beaches starting before Memorial Day and continuing through Labor Day weekend. According to the Ohio Department of Health’s BeachGuard website, the reservoir at Buck Creek State Park is tested once every two weeks, unless high levels of bacteria are found.

“ODNR reminds our visitors to look for the signs to determine if a beach advisory has been posted or to check for advisories on Beach Guard,” Foos said. “If E. coli counts exceed set water quality standards, an advisory will be posted indicating that the level of bacteria has reached potentially unsafe levels and could potentially make you ill.”

In Other News
1
Man reportedly shot in stomach in Springfield; Police searching for...
2
Chipotle’s second Springfield location to open next week
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Sheltered Inc. closing emergency shelter for 12 hours daily

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top