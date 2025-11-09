‘A social club with a bicycling problem’; Changing Gears pedaling toward connection

The Harrises joked that Changing Gears is “a social club with a bicycling problem,” and noted that members of the club have established loving and long-term relationships. They said they even had “two members fall in love and wed.”

This social outlet has had a great impact on members’ lives, the founders said. The Harrises shared that one member joined the club “seeking to reconnect to society” after his wife had passed away. The member said that the club “literally changed his life.”

But it’s not just the social relationships that Changing Gears has impacted for members. The Harrises said that the club provides “a venue for seniors to be healthier and more informed members of our community.” They add that “it allows the members to enjoy exercise outdoors and become more fit.”

The club provides physical exercise for members, organizing rides from 10 to 29.5 miles in length. Joanne and Terry said that “this freedom versus being homebound makes a tremendous difference on their attitude towards life.” Spring through fall, Changing Gears provides consistent weekly activity and socialization for members.

Changing Gears explores the trails starting from the Springfield hub to Dayton, Cincinnati, Bellefontaine, Columbus, Troy, Piqua, Jamestown and everything in-between, the pair said.

In addition, the club has ridden the Simon Kenton Trail, Little Miami Scenic Trail, Great Miami River Recreational Trail, Taylorsville Metro Park, Eastwood Metro Park, Five Rivers Metro Park, Ohio to Erie Trail, Prairie Grass Trail, Buck Creek Trail and Camp Chase Trail.

The value of Changing Gears doesn’t stop with its impact on members, either, the Harrises said. The club has also been very connected to the community and the city of Springfield.

“Changing Gears morphed into the leading cycling group in Clark County,” the Harrises said. They “participated in bike trail planning for both governmental and citizen events.”

Some of these events include the 18-month Bicycle Task Force, National Bike to Work Day, the Bike Miami Valley/Bike Springfield cycling summits in Springfield, Culture Fest and Clark County Fair supporting the Sheriff’s Department, the Springfield Police Department Bicycle Rodeo for the youth of Springfield, they said.

In 2019, Terry and Joanne retired and handed the club over to the next generation. The legacy they created in Changing Gears continues to impact Springfield’s seniors and provide members with “love and friendship” they said. This club “really means the world to them,” and they “got so much back in return.” It is important to them that the club “remains connected to the community,” they concluded.