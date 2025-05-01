9 Springfield students are finalists in writing challenge about violence

Jasyla Lambey from Schaefer Middle School will represent the district in July at the Do the Write Thing national recognition in Washington, D.C.
Nine Springfield City School District middle school students were chosen as finalists in the Do the Write Thing (DtWT) Challenge. Jasyla Lambey, a student at Schaefer Middle School, was chosen as the winner and is pictured with Superintendent Bob Hill. Contributed

Nine Springfield City School District middle school students were chosen as finalists in the Do the Write Thing (DtWT) Challenge. Jasyla Lambey, a student at Schaefer Middle School, was chosen as the winner and is pictured with Superintendent Bob Hill. Contributed
News
By
47 minutes ago
X

Springfield City School District middle school students participated in the Do the Write Thing (DtWT) Challenge for the fifth year in a row.

Nine students were honored this week by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost as finalists in the challenge, which is a national program that asks seventh and eighth grade students to explain how youth violence affects them and to share their ideas on how to stop it.

This year, there were more than 100 seventh grade and eighth grade submissions from students at Schaefer, Hayward and Roosevelt middle schools in Springfield.

The nine finalists were Hailey Delawder, Jasyla Lambey, Alexa Reeves and Alyssa Severs from Schaefer; Brainly Donatien and Jorge Morales Lopez from Hayward; and Tehya Holland, Annabelle Marstella and Jasmine Thompson from Roosevelt.

Lambey will represent the district in July at the Do the Write Thing National Recognition in Washington, D.C., alongside four peers from other participating districts.

“Writing is one of the most powerful ways to express your thoughts, emotions, and experiences,” said Springfield schools Superintendent Bob Hill. “By participating in this competition, you have exhibited just how strong and courageous you are.”

ExploreElection 2025: Enon residents to vote May 6 on five-year police services levy

Students in Springfield’s three middle schools are eligible to participate by writing an essay, poem, song or other form of text. They are asked to “express how violence has affected them, what their solutions to end violence would be and how they can promote peace in their schools and communities.”

Business leaders and community members judged this year’s essays, which will be published in a booklet that will be distributed statewide.

The essays are scored in two rounds, and a student is then chosen to attend the National DtWT conference in Washington, D.C. over the summer. The writings of the top 10 finalists will also be placed in the Library of Congress.

ExploreGlobal Impact STEM finishes new school building at Clark State, projects growth

Sponsored by the Ohio Attorney General, Springfield was the first district to participate in the state in 2020. The program has grown to include several other school districts in Ohio, including Canton, Cleveland, Lima, Youngstown and Zanesville schools.

“Writing about violence isn’t easy, but your essays were powerful, thoughtful and eye-opening,” Yost said in a video addressing the students. “You’re giving all of us a window into your world, and that helps us understand how we can work together to make things better.”

Do the Write Thing, which is organized by the National Campaign to Stop Youth Violence, was founded in 1994 and has reached millions of students nationwide.

In Other News
1
Electric bills to increase in June; average local household impact $18...
2
Bellefontaine police sergeant resigns after OVI arrest while on duty...
3
1 woman injured in Clark-Shawnee school bus vs. vehicle crash
4
Upcoming road work in Clark and Champaign to close I-70 ramps, require...
5
2 men indicted for attempted murder in 2023 North Limestone incident

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over six years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.