67-year-old Springfield man killed in Union County crash

The motorcycle hit the back of the Chevrolet, throwing the 33-year-old man off the Honda and onto the road.

The Chevrolet went off the right side of the road and rolled multiple times before hitting a ditch.

Both drivers were seriously injured, according to troopers. The driver of the Chevrolet, 67-year-old Jonathan H. Wallace, of Springfield, was transported to Union County Memorial Hospital.

He was transferred to Ohio State Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, according to OSHP.

MedFlight flew the motorcyclist to Grant Medical Center.

Both drivers were wearing the appropriate safety equipment, including seat belt and helmet, troopers said.

Union County Sheriff’s Office and Allen Twp. Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.