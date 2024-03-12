6 former Springfield students to receive Alumni of Distinction Award

The alumni to be honored are Janet Elaine Sallee Davis, of Houston, graduate of North High Class of 1972; Anastasia (Martin) Fischer, of Columbus, graduate of North High Class of 1989; Justin Pinn, Ed.D., of Miami, graduate of Springfield High Class of 2009; Todd Stoll, of New York City, graduate of North High Class of 1981; Chris Williams of Springfield, graduate of North High Class of 1993; and Brian Yontz, of Springfield, graduate of North High Class of 1995.

High school student ambassadors will hold a tour of the building for the recipients as they learn about their accomplishments and a second tour of The Dome, former Springfield High School/South High School.

The event is open to the public. The cost is $34 per person, and prepaid reservations are due by April 19.

For reservations, call Sherry Casto at 937-505-2806. They can also be mailed to the Alumni of Distinction Award Committee, 1500 W. Jefferson St., Springfield, OH 45506. Checks should be made out to Springfield City School District, marked in the memo: Alumni Award Dinner and postmarked by April 19 in order to guarantee seating.

The events are planned by the Alumni of Distinction Award Committee, with activities provided through contributions from local business and individuals.

This program was established in 2005 by the Springfield Board of Education to recognize former students who have distinguished themselves through professional success and community services. The committee includes James Bacon, Richard Umbaugh, Wendy Ford, Elena Ackerson, W. Eugene Barnett, Jr., Joan Elder, Bonnie Longo, Jim Rolfes and Superintendent Bob Hill.

The recipient bios and photos will be released at a later date.