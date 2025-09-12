40 local high school students have been named National Merit Semifinalists

To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school officials will need to submit a detailed scholarship application and provide the student’s academic record, participation in activities, leadership, employment, and honors and awards, according to the National Merit Scholars Corporation.

Becoming a finalist usually comes with a scholarship. State, corporate and colleges and universities offer the scholarships, according to a press release.

Finalists will be notified next spring.

Here are the local students who were named as semifinalsts:

GREENE

Beavercreek High School

Pratisth Agarwal

Drew Duvall

Ryan Hunt

Raihan Khobaib

Ryan Russell

Julia Stubbs

Bellbrook High School

Heera Nair

Katherine Pryor

Cedarville High School

Bertha Lopez-Ramirez

Homeschool

William Buschelman, Fairborn

Luke Guisleman, Xenia

MIAMI

Tippecanone High School

Zicheng Guo

MONTGOMERY

Alter High School

Fernando Monotoya

Carroll High School

Olivia Rodriguez

Centerville High School

Avery Claflin

Siddharth Kurup

Sunehra Sayeed

Arjun Vohra

Brandon Yu

Dayton Regional STEM School

Matthew Mapley

Kettering Fairmont High School

Sylas Bescoe

Melina Meade

Benjamin Richter

Oakwood High School

Matthew Drummond

Ethan Ha

Neil Heckman

Cameron Lindsey

Riley Robb

Benjamin Sayer

Anna Weaver

Emmanuel Williams

Han Zheng

Online/Homeschool

Keira McGrogan

The Miami Valley School

Andrew Grunenwald

Awnik Roy

Spring Valley Academy

Ava Hoover

WARREN

Springoboro High School